asu leadership.jpg

Terry Lindsay

 Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY – Albany State University Vice President for Student Affairs Terry Lindsay has been selected to participate in the 2023 Leadership Albany class. Lindsay has served as part of President Marion Fedrick’s senior leadership team since the summer of 2020.

“I am honored to have been selected for Leadership Albany," Lindsey said in an ASU news release. "This is a great opportunity to learn more about the various prospects and needs in the Albany and Dougherty community while continuing to develop as a leader."

