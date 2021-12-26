From left, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Evelyn Olenick, National Social Justice Alliance President Christopher Wise Smith, Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, and Phoebe CEO Joe Austin show off some of the gift bags donated to Phoebe by Smith’s organization.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 3
The National Social Justice Alliance based in Atlanta delivered 50 gift bags to Phoebe Putney Health System late last week that were distributed to front line caregivers.
Special Photo: Phoebe
From left, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Evelyn Olenick, National Social Justice Alliance President Christopher Wise Smith, Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, and Phoebe CEO Joe Austin show off some of the gift bags donated to Phoebe by Smith’s organization.
Special Photo: Phoebe
Officials with the National Social Justice Alliance based in Atlanta chose to donate to Phoebe after learning of the hospital’s intense battle with COVID-19
ALBANY — Christian Wise Smith — president of the National Social Justice Alliance based in Atlanta — delivered 50 gift bags to Phoebe Putney Health System late last week that were distributed to front line caregivers.
“We’re down here to show some love and say ‘thank you’ to an impacted hospital in our state,” Smith said. “We do a lot in Atlanta, especially with kids, and we wanted to expand to do something for health care workers who have been under such stress. We know a lot of them won’t get to spend Christmas with their families.”
Smith chose to donate to Phoebe after learning of the hospital’s intense battle with COVID-19 through news reports and because he has friends with family connections to Albany. Each gift bag includes a tablet, a $50 gift card, drawstring backpack and a copy of a children’s book about the importance of voting that Smith wrote entitled, “Chris & Key Go Vote!”
Phoebe officials said they were appreciative of the generous donations that will bring smiles to the faces of some of the hospital system’s front line health care heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.