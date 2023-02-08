The state legislature concluded Day 12 of 40 last week, as committee meetings are in full swing, vetting legislation under consideration. The most significant action taken this week was overwhelming passage of House Bill 18, the 2023 Amended Fiscal Year Budget. Also known as the “baby budget,” HB 18 is our House proposal for changes to the original 2023 FY budget passed last year.
Here are some highlights of the budget:
· $1 billion in property tax relief grants for Georgia taxpayers;
· $23 million in school security grants for our Safer Schools Initiative;
· $4.9 million for one-time election equipment replacement and upgrades;
· $3.5 million for GBI to maintain Georgia Crime Information Center;
· $3.3 million in DOE to heavy equipment construction industry programs;
· $2.4 million to upgrade security at 48 domestic violence shelters;
· $35.7 million to establish the Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
A closer look at Economic Development:
· $150,000 in the Department of Agriculture for the Tifton Veterinary Laboratory;
· $249,800 for the Georgia Poultry Labs to upgrade robotic equipment;
· $166.7 million in the Department of Community Affairs to fund large economic development projects;
· Reallocation of $5 million from the Rural Innovation Fund to match the $65 million federal grant for the Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing project benefiting southwest Georgia;
· Redirecting $7 million to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority for renovation;
· $1 million to complete the construction of the Savannah Convention Center expansion; $650,000 for the Savannah Logistics Innovation Center; and $77,610 for the Georgia Historical Society;
· $1.3 million to the Georgia Forestry Commission for vehicle purchases.
A closer look at education:
· $128.2 million to the Department of Education for Quality Basic Education;
· $138.8 million in school security grants, allowing local school systems flexibility in allocating funds;
· $1.25 million for a state match for a new character education program grant;
· $3.5 million to the Professional Standards Commission to overhaul its educator certification and ethics system.
A closer look at higher education:
· $105 million for the Medical College of Georgia Hospitals and Clinics to implement a new electronic medical record system;
· $1.16 million for the Agricultural Experiment Station budget for the Integrated Precision Agriculture Demonstration Farm;
· $100,000 for a vertical farming greenhouse study;
· $405,000 for additional staff at the Georgia Student Finance Commission;
· $6.25 million in the Technical College System of Georgia for the design of an electric vehicle training center;
· $56.2 million to complete an electric vehicle Quick Start training center;
· $10.625 million for the expansion of a Quick Start training center.
A closer look at general government:
· $14.5 million for a one-time benefit adjustment for retired employees;
· $500,000 to the Department of Banking and Finance to purchase and implement software;
· $92 million for the reinsurance program;
· $500,000 to the Department of Labor to address necessary repairs and renovations;
· $4.2 million to DNR to implement a new statewide public safety radio network;
· $15 million to the Georgia Building Authority for the demolition of unoccupied state properties;
· $8.2 million for a statewide assessment of facilities under the responsibility of the departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice;
· $4.9 million to replace batteries for voting machines;
· $250.8 million for growth in the Medicaid programs to meet projected need;
· $188 million in prior and current year funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for home and community-based services;
· $4.5 million in PeachCare for Kids;
· $1 million for St. Francis Hospital to support new internal medicine and psychiatric residency programs.
A closer look at human resources:
· $9.9 million to renovate the kitchen at Georgia Regional Hospital in Atlanta;
· $4 million to renovate a patient treatment mall at East Central Regional Hospital in Augusta;
· $2 million for contract psychiatric beds;
· $825,000 to address homelessness in Atlanta;
· $100,000 for technology infrastructure and environmental adaptations;
· $8.4 million for staffing and technology needed for Medicaid redetermination.
A closer look at Public Safety:
· $3.5 million to maintain operations of the Georgia Crime Information Center;
· $56.4 million in new funding for the Georgia Department of Corrections;
· $12.3 million to GDC for physical and pharmaceutical services;
· $485,052 to fully fund a salary increase for circuit public defenders;
· $1.1 billion infusion of surplus state general funds to keep the Georgia Department of Transportation whole;
· $1.5 million for use as Federal Transit Administration match money for smaller transit operators;
· $7.8 million to be used to continue to improve airports across the state.
Now that we have passed the Amended Budget, we now set our sights on the full 2024 Fiscal Year Budget. In the meantime, if you need anything at all, do not hesitate to contact our office.
