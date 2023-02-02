The Georgia House of Representatives returned to the Gold Dome for the third week of the 2023 legislative session on Monday. The week featured our first legislative floor votes and saw many House committees begin the legislative process. Members of the General Assembly also came together for a joint session to hear Gov. Brian Kemp deliver his fifth annual State of the State address.
State of the State: Gov. Kemp gave his fifth State of the State address covering accomplishments from the last year while highlighting hopes for the next year. Gov. Kemp noted the progress we have made over the last few years and made clear that economic development, education, access to quality health care, and public safety are top agenda items for the current legislative term.
Gov. Kemp intends to continue his efforts in bringing quality investments as he recently announced many new economic development projects set to be the largest in Georgia history. These projects will bring more than 20,000 jobs to various regions of the state, most especially in rural areas.
The governor also announced his plans to dedicate an additional $1.9 billion in the current and upcoming budgets solely for educational needs, including fully funding the Quality Basic Education formula.
The governor went on to outline his health care policies, which include the proposed allocation of more than $4.5 million in the state budget for loan repayment programs to recruit and retain health care workers in the state.
Rounding out top policy agenda items is that of Public Safety, for which the governor plans to push for legislation that would increase penalties for individuals who work to recruit children into gang violence.
House Action: In addition to hearing the State of the State address, my colleagues and I welcomed various special groups to the House Chamber.
On Monday, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Yoonjoo Park, joined us in honor of Korean American Day. The consul general noted our strong partnership, highlighting that more than 100 Korean companies are in our state, producing more than 15,000 jobs.
Tuesday was special as we recognized the Georgia National Guard and their service to our community. Georgia’s 15,000 Guardsmen are always ready to serve and protect, whenever needed, and it was an honor to pay tribute to these fine men and women.
Committee Service: In addition to our general floor session, our committee meeting schedule also has picked up. Committees within the General Assembly are incredibly important as this is where the legislative rubber meets the road. All bills introduced must be properly vetted through the committee process before making it to the House floor for a full vote. If passed, the legislation then moves to the Senate side to begin their committee process.
Committee meetings are live-streamed through the General Assembly website. I encourage citizens to follow along with any issue you find of interest. I am thankful to continue service on the following House Committee as I sincerely believe these committees greatly impact our district: Code Revision – chairman; Appropriations -- vice chairman of Subcommittee on Agriculture & Consumer Affairs; Banks & Banking; Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight; Economic Development & Tourism; Intragovernmental Coordination.
As always, if you have questions or concerns, feel free to contact me anytime. And be on the lookout for my weekly updates for the remainder of the legislative session. My priority is to ensure I am representing our district views appropriately, and the only way to do so is by hearing directly from you.
Thank you for allowing me the honor and pleasure of serving our home under the Gold Dome. May God bless you and yours, and may He continue to bless our district and the great state of Georgia.
