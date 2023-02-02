The Georgia House of Representatives returned to the Gold Dome for the third week of the 2023 legislative session on Monday. The week featured our first legislative floor votes and saw many House committees begin the legislative process. Members of the General Assembly also came together for a joint session to hear Gov. Brian Kemp deliver his fifth annual State of the State address.

State of the State: Gov. Kemp gave his fifth State of the State address covering accomplishments from the last year while highlighting hopes for the next year. Gov. Kemp noted the progress we have made over the last few years and made clear that economic development, education, access to quality health care, and public safety are top agenda items for the current legislative term.

