Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between March 20 and April 16, 2023:
Anderson, Ti’mia Malanni, daughter, was born March 23 to Ashley Anderson of Albany.
Brooks, Legend Sincere’, son, was born April 10 to Miakka Moon and Vincent Brooks of Dawson.
Brown, Bo William, son, was born April 14 to Toni Duncan and Blake Brown of Colquitt.
Brown, Lorna Joeldine, daughter, was born April 3 to Candice Brown and David Brown of Albany.
Caldwell, Prince Quintavious Amir, son, was born March 31 to Aaliyah Caldwell of Pelham.
Carnegie, Tyheem Lamar, son, was born March 29 to Shanise Tinson and Travis Carnegie of Albany.
Carter, Paisley Jean, daughter, was born March 21 to Lori Fells and Gary Carter Jr. of Leesburg.
Castro, Kazuya Sunga, son, was born March 26 to Jenelyn Castro and Kelvin Castro of Albany.
Cobb, Kasey Christin, son, was born March 23 to Keyantra’ Armstrong and Damarcus Cobb of Albany.
Dabashinsky, Dalton Tiberius, son, was born March 22 to Christen Dabashinsky and Joshua Dabashinsky of Albany.
Dean, Cade Kyle, son, was born April 3 to Meigan Hodnett and Chandler Dean of Dawson.
Eubanks, Murphy Cyle, son, was born March 27 to Miranda Eubanks of Leesburg.
Felton, Kyro Alexander, son, was born April 6 to Amber McKenzie and Bryson Felton of TyTy.
Floyd, Kamron Zymir, son, was born March 28 to Shakeria Duncan and Devonte’ Floyd of Thomasville.
Fulghum, Waylon Whitt, son, was born April 16 to Amanda Fulgham of Thomasville.
Gibson, Ka’Lari Julia, daughter, was born March 30 to Kelsea Davis and Montavious Gibson of Albany.
Giles, Wyatt Wade, son, was born April 11 to Jade Giles and Nicholas Giles of Shellman.
Glover, Kylan Damaal, son, was born March 30 to Keambria Glover of Leary.
Grant, Keri Jui, daughter, was born April 7 to Quatania Grant and Cary Grant of Albany.
Graydon, Malane Ke’niyia, daughter, was born March 22 to Sequila Butler and Rico Graydon of Albany.
Hale, Trevan Marcel, son, was born March 23 to Shenequia Hale and Trevar Hale of Albany.
Hathorn, James Buford, son, was born April 11 to Ashley Hathorn and Thomas James Hathorn of Arlington.
Hicks, Silas James III, son, was born March 20 to Kam’brionna Smith and Silas James Hicks of Albany.
Hinson, William Westin, son, was born April 13 to Abby Hinson and Williams Hinson of Leslie.
Jolly, Corey Robert Stephen Jr., son, was born April 10 to Nahji Brown and Corey Jolly Sr. of Albany.
Jones, Timothy Patrick, son, was born March 22 to Mone Jones and Arthur Jones Jr. of Albany.
Kelley, Divine Kiori, son, was born March 23 to Deja Wallace and Rodricus Kelley of Albany.
Lewis, Sundaye Bleu, daughter, was born March 21 to Erika Johnson and Raheem Lewis of Albany.
Long, Maverick Rogan, son, was born March 21 to Cassidi Long of Baconton.
McClure, Maxwell Clarke, son, was born March 28 to Malory McClure and Clarke McClure of Valdosta.
Morris, Amiri Ezekial Nazir, son, was born April 4 to AKeyahra Morris of Albany.
Nance, Wrenley Abigail, daughter, was born April 5 to Maranda Jones and Justin Nance of Baconton.
O’lear, Hudson Patrick, son, was born March 23 to Darian Grant and Ryan O’lear of Leesburg.
Quiroz, Juan Noelle, son, was born March 20 to Jennifer Hernandez and Juan Quiroz Castelan of Camilla.
Sanders, Kinsley Naomi, daughter, was born March 21 to Kadijah Wyatt and Detravonta Sanders of Albany.
Seay, Laila Nichole, daughter, was born March 29 to Jelena Seay and Otis Seay of Americus.
Sinyard, Pinson Estelle, daughter, was born April 11 to Laura Sinyard and Stuart Sinyard of Albany.
Sizemore, Brayson Douglas, son, was born March 27 to Tatum Sizemore and Timothy A. Sizemore of Sylvester.
Spencer, Avery Isaiah, son, was born April 3 to Jada Spencer of Dawson.
Stevenson, Myla Rose, daughter, was born April 7 to Courtney Revell and Jeremy Stevenson of Leesburg.
Sutton, AumAurah Janine, daughter, was born April 3 to Kyaihra Sutton of Albany.
Tedder, Elijah Garand, son, was born April 2 to Shalyn Tedder and Zackary Tedder Jr. of Sylvester.
Tucker, Sutton Fraye, daughter, was born April 10 to Chelsea Tucker and T.J. Tucker of Baconton.
Waller, Mark Easton, son, was born March 23 to Zoey Erstling and Ryan Waller of Albany.
Wells, Sinclaire Aniya, daughter, was born April 10 to Tabitha Williams and Levi Proctor-Wells of Ashburn.
Westmoreland, Annie Bridget, daughter, was born April 3 to Haley Westmoreland and William Westmoreland III of Americus.
White, Axel Rhett, son, was born March 28 to Lacy White of Albany.
Wilburn, Amar’e Isaiah, son, was born April 9 to Jennifer Jackson and Trevyoune Wilburn of Albany.
Williford, Kyson Zamir and Ky’marli Amir, twin sons, were born April 2 to Endia Williford of Tifton.
Wright, Carter Ross, son, was born March 23 to Lauren Frasier and Casey Wright of Leesburg.
Wurtz, Addie Grace, daughter, was born March 27 to Elizabeth Wurtz and Chaz Wurtz of Ellaville.
