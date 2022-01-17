ALBANY — Noting that some call the reverence with which Martin Luther King Jr. is held an accident, some call it fate, some call it the hand of man, and some call it the hand of God, Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr. said he saw God’s work in the life of King, who was honored at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Monday during a morning King Day observance.
“The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a drum major for justice,” Bishop said during a passionate speech held in the Phoebe courtyard. “He told us injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
“Some say his work was an accident, some say it was fate, some say it was the hand of man, and some say it was the hand of God. I say his actions were from the hand of God. We should remember his life and imitate it if we are to make our country great. We cannot remain silent.”
Bishop spoke after opening remarks by Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner and a stirring a capella rendition of “Oh, Freedom” by original Freedom Singer and Albany native Rutha Harris. Steiner said the MLK Day ceremony and a day of service planned for Phoebe employees later in the day kicked off a year of service at the hospital system inspired by King.
“How lucky we are to have Dr. King as an example of how to live a service-driven life,” Steiner said.
In a prayer he offered before Harris’ performance, Phoebe Director of Palliative Care and Chaplaincy Will Runyon said, “We are quick to speak. but words cannot tear down walls. We must realize that love is not a noun, it’s a verb.”
Bishop, who is serving his 15th term and 30th year as part of the U.S. Congress, said King’s demonstration of nonviolence in the face of violence and civil disobedience offered a way to bring about change in a world where “more money is spent on war and the preparation for war” than any other issue.
“There is too much poverty, too much hunger, too much sickness, too much fear, too much injustice in our world today,” the Congressman said. “Dr. King has been given every award there is, there are namings throughout the country, he has a monument on the Mall in Washington, and he has a holiday in his honor. But to truly honor him, we should make sure every man, every woman, every boy and every girl of every ethnicity knows what this man did. He ignited a movement for peace and social justice.”
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin said King’s words during a speech in Chicago in 1966 were appropriate in the Phoebe setting.
“There are books filled with Dr. King’s writings and his words,” Austin said. “But what strikes me as appropriate were his comments in Chicago where he said, ‘Of all the forms of inequality in our country, injustice in health care is the most shocking and the most inhumane.”
After Harris sang “Walk With Me Lord,” Steiner said that Phoebe personnel who took part in the planned King Day of Service later in the afternoon and others who took part in volunteer work with United Way agencies throughout the year would be given paid time off to get involved in community service.
