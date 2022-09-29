bishop award.png

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr. received the Friend of Farm Bureau award from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

 Special Photo: Georgia Farm Bureau

DONALSONVILLE — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., received the Friend of Farm Bureau award from the American Farm Bureau Federation Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the American Peanut Growers Group LLC shelling facility here.

In his remarks, Bishop noted the enormous effect that agriculture has on Georgia and America’s economy.

