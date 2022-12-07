brad lanier.jpg

Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company's latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson.

ALBANY -- Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company's latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson.

This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.

