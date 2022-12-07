ALBANY -- Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company's latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson.
This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
The size and scale of the investment make it one of the largest projects in Dawson in the last 20 years.
“Highway 82 is an important commerce link between south Georgia and the rest of the state,” Jeff Lanier, president of Brad Lanier Oil Co., said in a news release. “Dawson’s leaders worked closely with us to provide an important resource for travelers while becoming a part of this incredible community and giving people the opportunity to secure great-paying jobs.”
When complete, the Dawson LOCSTOP location will employee approximately 25 people and create downstream employment and revenue opportunities for local suppliers and vendors.
“In a town of our size, developments like LOCSTOP make a big difference in terms of creating employment opportunities for our citizens,” Dawson City Manager Tracy Hester said. “We are excited about the opportunity for this to make us a destination for travelers who will, hopefully, take the opportunity to visit our city as they stop for their travel needs.”
The Dawson location is Lanier’s second site in south Georgia, and like its sister BLOCSTOP location also will feature thousands of snacks, meals and drink options for travelers as well as a dog park, RV dump station, COAM machines and ATMs.
LOCSTOP plans to complete the construction in Q3 of 2023 and will mark the occasion with a grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials and employees.
LOCSTOP Travel Center is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brad Lanier Oil Company, based in Albany. LOCSTOP Travel Center will fulfill all trucking needs in southwest Georgia. The center accepts all major credit and fleet cards.
In business since 1965, Brad Lanier Oil Co. Inc. provides south Georgia and parts of Alabama with dedicated service and competitive pricing for all their motor fueling needs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.