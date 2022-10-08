Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

 Special Photo

ALBANY – A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history has been found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex.

Barry Kiya Daise, 44, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of maintaining and using a drug-involved premises following a four-day trial that began on Oct. 3 at the U.S. Courthouse in Albany before Senior U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands. Daise faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count, a $1 million maximum fine for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and a $500,000 maximum fine for maintaining and using a drug-involved premises. Sentencing will occur at a time determined by the court.