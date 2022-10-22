plant breeders.jpg

Institute of Plant Breeding, Genetics and Genomics Director Wayne Parrot, right, looks at gene expression in soybean plants with graduate student Evan McCoy inside a UGA greenhouse.

 Special Photo by Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA

ATHENS — Recent data show that the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences produced the third-most plant-breeding Ph.D. graduates between 2015 and 2020.

Graduates from the plant breeding, genetics and genomics Ph.D. program from the Institute of Plant Breeding, Genetics and Genomics go on to work at the forefront of the field of plant genetics, often developing crops to be as efficient and productive as possible to meet demands for fresh food while using less land and resources.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

