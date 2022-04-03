The Senate completed our 39th day of the legislative session on Friday, and the month has flown by more quickly than I could have imagined. It seems that just yesterday we hit the halfway point of the session. On Monday, the Senate will vote on more bills in one day than we have so far on any day this year, with the clock counting down to our midnight deadline.
The strike of the clock at midnight Monday night signifies sine die, which is what we call the final day of the legislative session. I have mixed emotions in knowing that we have accomplished so much great work for the state of Georgia, while knowing that there are still problems to solve, people to hear and progress to be made. I am honored to continue to be entrusted to represent District 13 and proud to have worked with such a great team of legislators this year to discuss in-depth matters on health care access, public safety, education reform and more.
After hearing hours of public testimony during which others shared their stories, thoughts and experiences with the state of how Georgia manages mental health, House Bill 1013, the “Mental Health Parity Act,” was voted on and passed through the Senate on Wednesday. The result of this carefully considered and fine-tuned bill that passed unanimously is as follows: Under HB 1013, the Department of Behavioral Health and Disabilities would provide for the establishment of a grant program for outpatient treatment, and essentially, we would see mental health be treated the same in our state as physical health with annual reporting requirements holding institutions accountable as well.
At a time when suicide rates are increasing, the mental strain of going through a pandemic has taken a toll on all Georgians. I am proud to support a bill that would give more access and resources to others who need this specific kind of care. Mental and physical health are woven crucially into one another, and we need to ensure that resources to treat both are equal.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update on the success of the Crime Suppression Unit created by the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Comprising both local and state law enforcement officers, the unit conducted its first wave in April of 2021 and has since conducted 588 DUI stops, arrested 451 wanted persons, secured 342 stolen and missing weapons, and recovered 312 stolen vehicles. I am thankful for the meaningful work our officers do to secure and maintain a safer state, and these numbers speak volumes to the power of teamwork and dedication. I would like to thank Gov. Kemp for being strong on crime and equipping the Crime Suppression Unit with the resources they need to fight for public safety.
Committees held their last meetings earlier in the week and, on Thursday, the Senate Rules Committee met for possibly the last time of the session. The Rules Committee is responsible for deciding which bills will be heard during each day in session and in what order. A total of 89 bills were put on the calendar to be heard over the course of both Friday’s and Monday’s Sessions — days 39 and 40, respectively.
I look forward to updating you on days 39 and 40 of the legislative session on Monday. If you have any questions or concerns in the meantime, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
