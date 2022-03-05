The Senate concluded its 20th day of the 2022 legislative session last week, officially marking the halfway point. I anticipate that the upcoming second half of our session will feel longer as we have more and more legislation to hunker down with and pass for our state. We will continue to address matters that affect Georgians and keep our eyes open for any new or unforeseen ways we can improve the quality of everyone’s livelihoods. With that, I am excited to report the legislation that passed through the Senate Chamber this week, which will go onward to the House and then hopefully be signed by the governor this year.
In efforts to ensure that parents are on board with their child’s educational path and the material being taught in schools, Senate Bill 449 passed through the Senate, which would outline a Parents Bill of Rights. Under this legislation, parents would have added access to school materials being taught and have a greater say in their child’s education. Essentially, governing bodies of school systems would be required to adopt policies and regulations that promote parent involvement in public schools. I am deeply thankful for the service of our state’s trusted teachers to provide a positive classroom environment in which children can truly flourish and learn, but I believe that parents deserve the right to make sure their children are not being exposed to inappropriate material.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kemp announced awards of more than $422 million to improve water and sewer infrastructure in high-need areas. We always have progress to make to better the safety and well-being of each Georgian, and I am excited to see this leap into assisting communities across Georgia to achieve greater water resiliency. These grants will secure the future of Georgia’s water resources for generations to come.
Another bill geared towards minors that passed the Senate this week was Senate Bill 435. This bill would preserve the nature of fair sports by ensuring that those athletes who are born male are not competing in women’s sports and consequently depriving women of athletic opportunities such as college scholarships. The concern is not over how someone chooses to identify their gender, it is over being biologically and physiologically stronger, thus creating unfair advantages.
Next week, the Senate is expected to vote on legislation in favor of gun rights under the second amendment, and I will keep you updated on other significant legislation as well. I look forward to continuing to be of service to District 13 and to Georgia. If I can ever assist you in any way, do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
