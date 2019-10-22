ALBANY – Career fairs are a mecca of opportunity for students looking to secure internships or post-graduate employment. The Albany State University Office of Career Services recently hosted a fall career fair that allowed students to network with potential employers and improve their resumes.
Golden Rams presented their resumes and other job-related materials for employment opportunities within their desired field. Students from all majors attended the September event.
ASU alumna and director of Career Services Tracy Williams said it's important that students take career fairs seriously because the job hunt is fierce and competitive.
“Our events connect students with those that are recruiting," Williams said. “Students must present themselves ready on paper with their resumes and they must communicate their strengths – accomplishments, achievements, and results – that demonstrate their readiness to move forward in their career path. Career Services provides interviewing preparation techniques in order to prepare professionals.”
Poor planning, Williams said, leads to poor performance. Students should have their resumes reviewed before meeting a potential employer. Students should also attend career events in the appropriate professional attire and have a prepared “elevator pitch” ready that provides insight on how their talents can benefit the company or organization. An attractive elevator pitch will separate them from their classmates by applying themselves to the role and building a problem-solving relationship with the recruiter. A folder to store resumes is acceptable but a padfolio helps to emphasize a professional demeanor.
Curiosity is encouraged, Williams said. Students should ask engaging questions pertaining to the company culture and the responsibility of the role. She also suggests asking representatives to provide advice for applying to a specific role within the organization.
“Networking opportunities with employers and graduate schools start with these events for all students," she said. "We are here to serve all students on campus, not just select groups. Careers begin by visiting Career Services events.”
Career Services offers professional guidance to all students at no cost. A software tool is available for students to manage their career path goals, opportunities and training. Additionally, resumes can be reviewed for a course, internship, career fair or employment opportunity. Mock interviews are available upon request.
The Office of Career Service will host a Professional Development Institute Thursday, and a spring career fair will be held April 2.