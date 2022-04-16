“I saw the crescent, you saw the whole of the moon.”
— The Waterboys
I don’t know when it started, this idea that a particular political party had all the answers to the country’s issues, but it has long since passed the point of absurdity.
Families have broken up over opposing political allegiances, and people have even put their faith secondary to party leaders who openly have flouted principals on which the faith is based because these individuals felt the religious tenets ran counter to their own desires.
And so, we have reached an impasse in America. Instead of commonsense and compromise playing a part in our government’s decisions — as they did for so long — now we have decisions based solely on partisan party politics, what’s best for the majority of Americans be damned.
How, one might ask, have we come to this? How have we allowed our government to run so far askew of its designed purpose?
In that question lies the answer. Politicians have taken to basing decisions only on their own — and their party’s — desires because we have allowed our elected officials to do so. You doubt me? Think about the last time a government — state and federal always, local to a lesser degree — has declared that it made the decision “in the best interest of the people”... and really meant it.
It just doesn’t happen. Instead, we get, “This legislation is what’s best for (the party bigwigs, the businesses that bought the politicians’ votes, this race of people, that religious group ...)” although the politicians only make such declarations when they’re speaking to one of those special interest groups.
Let’s take abortion, for example. I have long said issues that legislate a woman’s control of her own body should be decided by women, not old men who condemn such issues because they don’t understand them or this religious group or that one that has staked its claim to morality.
The overwhelming majority of the American people say they are in favor of women having the right to terminate unwanted pregnancies, so long as the termination is not late-term. Yet we have politicians who’ve decided abortion should be banned because ... well, because, by God, they’re men and they are the ones who should make such decisions. And if the women don’t like it, they should just think about the consequences before they do something that is going to cause a pregnancy.
Which is archaic, opposed to every principal of a supposed free nation. We’ll put down other cultures for their “backward rules” — women should cover themselves in public, women are not allowed a voice in government — and then turn around and tell American women they don’t have any say as to what occurs with their bodies under certain circumstances.
And, sadly, these arbitrary rules passed by men who have determined their ideas of morality or right and wrong trumps all, no matter what the overwhelming majority of people think is right. They know what’s right and wrong; you just shut up and get back in the kitchen where you belong.
Polls are taken every day as a way of determining the American pulse on issues that impact us all. It’s easy enough to know where Americans stand on an issue. But our elected officials have no use for such. They know what’s right or wrong and what should be legal or illegal ... the party bosses (who collected the money from the greedy industrialists) have decided what is right or wrong, and if you as an elected official want to continue to ride on this gravy train, you’d best not rock the boat.
And, yet, we keep sending these same charlatans and megalomaniacs back to their places as keepers of the party line.
Meanwhile, there are people who truly have the best interest of the country and its people at heart who are shut out of the process because they want to do what’s right for the people they represent. Now what kind of crazy thinking is that?
