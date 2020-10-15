ALBANY — Students at St. Teresa’s Catholic School in Albany watch the ceremony Thursday held in celebration of the school’s 75th anniversary. St. Teresa’s timed the celebration to coincide with the feast day of its patron saint — St. Teresa of Avila — and marked it with a balloon rosary.
Celebrating St. Teresa
By Tom Seegmueller tom.seegmueller@albanyherald.com
