ALBANY -- Defendants with cases in Dougherty State Court can pay misdemeanor fines or traffic tickets for certain offenses online or in person, officials with the court announced.
Paying the fines in this manner results in a plea of guilty. Those with citations that require a court appearance must appear in court and cannot pay fines in advance.
To determine if a citation requires a court appearance, persons who received the citations may contact Dougherty State Court at (229) 431-2152.
Fines can be paid online via the website www.doughertycountytickets.com or at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office on the first floor of the courthouse, Room 106.
Persons with citations also may call the State Court District Attorney’s Office at (229) 431-3212 to speak to an assistant district attorney to discuss the possibility of entering a nolo contendere plea or other matters such as additional time to pay a citation.
