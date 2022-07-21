...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern
Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun
and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT...
At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of
Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester,
Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays
Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne
Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Work has begun on Phase A of the Albany T-SPLOST Resurfacing Plan, which is expected to be completed in 180 days.
ALBANY – On July 11, Reeves Construction Co. began its work on Phase A of the Albany T-SPLOST Resurfacing Plan. The contract is for 180 days, but the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.
For any questions, contact Scott Tennison or Don McCook at the city of Albany Public Works Department at (229) 302-1800.
Below is a copy of the order in which the Phase A roads are to be paved:
1. Randolph Avenue from Newton Road to Habersham Road
2. Habersham Road from Oakridge Drive to Darr Lane.
3. Forsythe Lane from Newton Road to Habersham Road
4. Darr Lane from Newton Road to Habersham Road
5. Henri Avenue from North Maple Street to Elva Avenue
6. North Maple Street from Henri Avenue to Cromartie Beach Road
7. Faulk Court from Hobson Street to cul-de-sac
8. Faulk Lane from Exeter Drive to Hobson Street
9. Hubert Ave. from North Mock Road to cul-de-sac
10. Marie Road from Clark Avenue to East Broad Avenue
11. Andrew Avenue from Hunter Street to Thompson Drive
12. South West Road from East broad Avenue to Valentine Avenue
13. Valentine Avenue from South West Road to Hunter Street
14. Hunter Street from Andrew Avenue to Kieve Avenue
15. Kieve Avenue from South West Road to Thornton Drive
16. Essex Court from Enterprise Drive to cul-de-sac
17. Cone Street from Clark Avenue to Leonard Avenue
18. Espey Drive from Eighth Avenue to Ninth avenue
19. Walden Court from Schley Avenue to cul-de-sac
20. Haverhill Court from Schley Avenue to cul-de-sac
21. Lady Marion Lane from Barnesdale Way to Doncaster Drive
22. West Doublegate Drive from Old Dawson Road to city limits
23. Jim Strokes Court from East Culberson Drive to cul-de-sac
24. Kinloch Court from West Alberson Drive to cul-de-sac
25. Old Dominion Road from East Alberson Drive to cul-de-sac
26. King Court from Winchester Road to dead end
27. Warwick Avenue from West Doublegate Drive to city limits
28. Chapman Drive from Westgate Drive to Pheasant Drive
29. Crepe Myrtle Court from Beattie Road to cul-de-sac
30. Lucille Avenue from Dawson Road to Baker Street
31. Peachtree Terrace from Eugmar Drive to Lucille Avenue
32. Dawson Road from North Slappey Drive to Westgate Drive
33. Greenwood Drive from Dawson Road to Lynnwood Lane
34. Pineknoll Lane from Magnolia Street to Edgewater Drive
35. Lynnwood Lane from Greenwood Drive to Lakeview Road
36. Valley Road from Dawson Road to Lowell Lane
