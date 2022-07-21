ALBANY – The city of Albany was awarded a $3.9 million grant from Health and Human Services and the Office of Minority Health to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in specific regions of Albany and Dougherty County. The city, in partnership with Albany State University, is now seeking community-based organizations to apply for grants to create programming. These programs should aim to improve COVID-19 health literacy and access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for those residing in east and south Albany.
Interested grant applicants will be able to choose from four funding levels:
• Tier 1: Up to $10,000
• Tier 2: Up to $25,000
• Tier 3: Up to $50,000
• Tier 4: $50,000+
Applicants will have to complete three forms that will ask them to detail their program ideas and proposed budgets.
The city of Albany and Albany State University will host an informational meeting regarding the application process on Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Albany Government Center, located at 222 Pine Ave., in Room 100. Those interested in attending the meeting virtually should email Denise Clark at dclark@albanyga.gov.
The city and ASU hope the initiative, Health Literacy for Albany, will engage community stakeholders who understand how health equity challenges can exacerbate health outcomes.
“Lack of vaccine compliance is particularly troubling in the historically underserved areas of Albany where COVID-19’s initial impact was brutal,” Wanda Allen, the director of ASU’s BSN Programs and Project Specialist for Health Literacy for Albany, said. “High rates of diabetes, cancers, low birth weights, and behavioral health and addictive disease increase the likelihood of health complications from COVID infection.”
