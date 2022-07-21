city of albany.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY – The city of Albany was awarded a $3.9 million grant from Health and Human Services and the Office of Minority Health to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in specific regions of Albany and Dougherty County. The city, in partnership with Albany State University, is now seeking community-based organizations to apply for grants to create programming. These programs should aim to improve COVID-19 health literacy and access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for those residing in east and south Albany.

Interested grant applicants will be able to choose from four funding levels:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.