ALBANY -- As the annual -- annual minus a worldwide pandemic shutdown, it should be added -- American Independence Day celebration approaches, city of Albany officials are sending out a reminder to celebrants who want to purchase and shoot off fireworks: In order to do so, you must obey the city ordinance under which such celebrations are covered.
The city's General Noise and Sound Ordinance reads: "... (I)t shall be lawful for any person, firm, corporation, association or partnership to use or ignite or cause to be ignited any consumer fireworks on Jan. 1, the last Saturday and Sunday in May, July 3, July 4 and Dec. 31 of each year after the time of 10 p.m. and up to and including the time of 11:59 p.m.
On days not specifically indicated in the ordinance, the cutoff time for fireworks ignition is 9 p.m.
Since laws are written in legalese so as to confuse as many as possible, a simple translation of the city ordinance is that in the city of Albany, personal fireworks may be ignited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on both July 3 and July 4.
The city is hosting its own celebration with music at Veterans Park starting July 4 at 5:30 p.m. and a large fireworks display at around 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.