Charles Sherrod honored as ‘unsung hero’ of civil rights era
The Rev. Charles Sherrod

 File Photo

ALBANY -- The Rev. Charles Melvin Sherrod, whose grassroots organizing of unregistered black voters sent shock waves through the segregated South and kickstarted the Albany Movement, has died. He was 85.

Sherrod, whose death was confirmed by his family, died of natural causes at his home in Albany on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

