TIFTON — New technology is at the fingertips of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students thanks to a $40,000 donation to the ABAC Foundation from ClicRtechnologies. A ClicRweight Bovine Solution System will be utilized at the Beef Unit at ABAC’s J.G. Woodroof Farm.
Mark Kistler, dean of ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, is excited about the partnership with ClicRtechnologies.
“The ClicRweight Bovine Solution System will provide valuable data for the management and operation of our beef unit,” Kistler said. “More importantly, it will be utilized by many of our academic programs such as animal science and livestock production, as well as agribusiness and agricultural technology and systems management.”
Kistler said having students use the latest in technology will help them have the knowledge and skills they need for future employment.
Joseph Spicola Sr., chairman and CEO of ClicRtechnologies, said he believes ranchers need to embrace technology or get left behind because technology is the future of agriculture.
“We hope to emphasize skills gained in the different degrees and tracks offered at ABAC to encourage people to pursue an education in agriculture,” Spicola said. “We believe ABAC will give ranchers and small family farms an opportunity to see this revolutionary technology first-hand.”
ClicRtechnologies creates technology that obtains weights in challenging situations. The ClicRweight Bovine Solution System uses 3D imaging technology that reads cattle, pig and alligator weights without disrupting the routine of the animals.
“The School of Agriculture and Natural Resources is thankful for the generosity of Mr. Spicola and all of the folks at ClicRtechnologies,” Kistler said. “We are looking forward to a long partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.