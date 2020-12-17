ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Path-Tec, a leading provider of health care logistics and supply chain solutions, will invest more than $5 million in expanding its operations in Columbus. Thanks to the type and quality of services, Path-Tec has experienced accelerated growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to create 350 jobs locally with its expansion.
“Path-Tec’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our top-notch logistics network, pro-business environment, and the community of innovation we have fostered in the state,” Kemp said in a news release. “Our world-class economic development team remains laser-focused on creating jobs for hard-working Georgians and helping our Georgia companies seamlessly ramp up to meet increased demand. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Columbus and the surrounding region.”
Since its opening in 2005, Path-Tec has provided solutions for hospitals and laboratories, including specialized logistics services, client supply management, custom medical kit design, and end-to-end outsourced technology services. With this expansion, Path-Tec will employ a total of 565 people in the Columbus area.
“Path-Tec has experienced a significant amount of growth since the company’s 2005 start-up here in Columbus,” Kevin Boykin, founder and CEO of Path-Tec, said. “The partnership with the local economic development team has played a significant role in helping us facilitate the growth. This support and the work of our dedicated employees has enabled us to develop a market-leading health care supply chain solution right here in Columbus. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the community and adding additional employment opportunities.”
Path-Tec is opening a 106,000-square-foot facility located in the Corporate Ridge Business Park that will serve as a secondary inventory, kitting, and distribution operation for the company. This expansion will help Path-Tec meet increased customer demand, as well as provide additional services and products that will help facilitate the collection and transport of diagnostic and clinical trial samples. As part of this expansion project, Path-Tec is also investing in production equipment that will significantly increase their ability to produce specialized collection kits and supplies.
Path-Tec will be hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in production, distribution, inventory management and customer service. Individuals interested in careers with Path-Tec are encouraged to visit www.path-tec.com or send inquires to jobs@path-tec.com.
“One of our main priorities is to assist our local companies so that they can continue to achieve success,” Russ Carreker, chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus, said. “It is extremely gratifying to be able to support Kevin and his team. Path-Tec is a tremendous entrepreneurial success story, and we are very proud of what they have accomplished and the jobs that they have created here in Columbus.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Anna Hurt represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Brian Sillitto, executive vice president of Economic Development at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. GDEcD's International Trade division has also provided services to Path-Tec to aid in their growth plans.
“During a year where we learned the importance of health care logistics and supply chain solutions – it is great to see a Georgia business in this field continuing to grow in their home state,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Path-Tec’s decision to reinvest in our state and in our people proves that both the state of Georgia and our partners in Columbus are focused on fostering relationships and supporting the long-term success of our companies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.