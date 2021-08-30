ALBANY -- The week started on an upbeat note for the Turner Job Corps Center, as Congressman -- and long-time supporter of the National Job Corps Program as well as Turner Job Corps Center -- Sanford Bishop and Administrator Kenneth Cutts took a targeted tour of the center.
Along with members of TJCC's Management and Training Corporation Corporate Leadership Team -- Jeffrey Barton, Bryan Mason and Celeste McDonald, who were joined by former Georgia U.S. State Rep. Jack Kingston -- center officials say they were honored to host Congressman Bishop on what they called a "brief but very special visit."
Center officials said that, while it’s always nice to host guests, sharing with them recent upgrades and improvements to our center, Bishop's visit Monday was an opportunity to draw attention to some of the concerns on the center's campus in an effort to secure funding to make necessary changes. Among the concerns are needed repairs to two of the center's seven dorms and the main cafeteria facility, which helps to serve 732 student employees when the center is at full capacity.
Just as he has always been more than happy to help when he is able, Bishop discussed with members of the center's local and national leadership team the implications and requests related to the tour highlights after visiting Jackie Robinson, Colin Powell and C.B. King residential halls, in addition to the cafeteria.
TJCC officials said it was "comforting" to hear the Congressman’s feedback and commitment to doing all that is in his power to continue advocating for the needs of the center's facilities and the many young people, families and communities it serves when appropriating budget funds with his congressional colleagues in the near future.
The Congressman shared his thoughts over breakfast served by the TJCC Culinary Arts trade student employees.
Strong voices in government, TJCC officials noted, are keys to the success of the National Job Corps Program's mission.
