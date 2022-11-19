ALBANY — Officials with Albany State University announced this week that construction on the university’s Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility will begin Monday.
A news release from the university noted: “In accordance with ‘The Standard, Albany State University’s 2025 Strategic Plan’s Goal 2: Institutional Sustainability and Responsible Stewardship,’ we are excited to share that construction on our newest educational facility will begin on Monday.”
During this time, the West Campus Entrance, East Access Drive, will be closed. It is estimated the entrance will be closed for approximately one year. This is the entrance closest to the I Building and the Facilities Management office. Traffic will be redirected to the other campus entrances, West Access Drive and Collegiate Drive.
The ASU Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility will create opportunities to support and enable collaboration with other programs in the region and will include space for simulation labs with low-, medium- and high-fidelity manikins, control rooms, observation spaces, related hospital simulation spaces, work areas and other amenities. The facility will create a pipeline of nursing, health science, and medical graduates to fill the need for professional practitioners in Georgia and will play a key role in improving patient care and outcomes.
The Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility concept was approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Georgia General Assembly in 2020. Funds were allocated for the design, construction, furniture, fixture, and equipment in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
This new building project will be in a current greenspace on the West Campus, directly in front of the I and B Buildings. The project comprises a single-story simulation lab facility of approximately 16,338 gross square feet in a steel-framed building with a supporting metal deck.
The space will be an active learning area with a simulated hospital environment. Additional rooms will include active learning areas with simulated environments in clinic and home health care settings, and administrative offices.
The kickoff meeting for the Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility began in early 2022. Since the project’s inception, university administration and faculty members from the Darton College of Health Professions have worked collaboratively with the USG system office staff, the design firm, and the contractor to develop the plans necessary to bring the new state-of-the-art facility to life.
In November 2021, the project team presented the design plans to the Board of Regents. In January 2022, the team began solidifying the designs.
In March 2022, an additional design presentation was held with USG office staff. Between August and October, the project team worked to solidify the final details for moving the project forward. Construction plans were drafted, and the construction permit was issued in November 2022.
ASU officials say the college is committed to ensuring its facilities enhance student engagement, teaching, research, and public service. The campus master plan incorporates recommendations for strategic uses of current facilities and proposals for new facilities.
