CORDELE -- The GBI is investigating a shooting that happened in Cordele over the weekend.

Brandon Carter, 27, of Cordele, has been identified as the suspect in the case. On Saturday at about 3:30 a.m., the Cordele Police Department asked for the GBI's help in investigating the shooting incident that occurred on the 500 block of West 24th Avenue in Cordele that ended with two men shot. Both victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and later were transferred to Macon for further treatment.

