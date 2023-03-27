THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
92 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
COFFEE DALE GENEVA
HENRY HOUSTON
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL IRWIN TURNER
WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY
EARLY LEE QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE,
ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON, ASBURY,
ASHBURN, ASHTON, BAGBY STATE PARK, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON,
BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY,
BOWENS MILL, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CENTERVILLE, CLARKS MILL, COLES,
COMMISSARY HILL, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CUBA,
CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ENTERPRISE,
ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EWELL, FADETTE, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER,
GAMMAGE, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GORDY,
GRAVES, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HEADLAND,
HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA,
JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MABSON,
MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, OCILLA, OZARK, PALMYRA, PECAN,
PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RICKS PLACE,
SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT,
TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
CORDELE -- The GBI is investigating a shooting that happened in Cordele over the weekend.
Brandon Carter, 27, of Cordele, has been identified as the suspect in the case. On Saturday at about 3:30 a.m., the Cordele Police Department asked for the GBI's help in investigating the shooting incident that occurred on the 500 block of West 24th Avenue in Cordele that ended with two men shot. Both victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and later were transferred to Macon for further treatment.
GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Carter, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the GBI at (229) 931-2349, the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, or the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at (229) 276-2600. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Carter should be considered armed and dangerous.
