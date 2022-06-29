ALBANY – Sowega Council on Aging announced Wednesday that a Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair will be held on July 15 from 9 a.m.-noon at First Baptist Church in Colquitt.
This free event, serving seniors and caregivers from Miller, Calhoun, Early, Decatur and Seminole counties, seeks to connect seniors with resources that are designed to improve the lives of the aging community.
A main part of the event is the addition of the Georgia Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program, a federally funded program that offers fresh fruits and vegetables to eligible participants at approved market sites each year. Farmers market participants also receive nutrition and health education on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Traditionally, the Georgia Seniors Farmers Market and Regional Senior Resource Fairs have been stand-alone events, but organizers recognized the value of combining them into one, making it easier and more efficient for seniors to enjoy both.
In addition to the farmers market, participants will enjoy giveaways and opportunities to connect with other aging network providers to learn more about services and activities to enrich their lives.
“We love events like these because they are at the heart of our mission,” Izzie Sadler, executive director of SCOA, said. “We coordinate a system of services for seniors. That means SCOA is a resourcing organization; we connect people with the services and providers they need.”
Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SCOA team was in the process of changing operations from direct services (providing services themselves) to indirect services (contracting and collaborating with community partners to coordinate services). The revised model has allowed SCOA to serve more seniors and offer a broader range of activities and classes than before.
To learn more about the Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair, visit www.sowegacoa.org or call 1-800-282-6612.
