ALBANY -- Southwest Health District 8-2 has announced that a steady decrease in demand in the district for COVID-19 testing has led to changes in days and locations of its testing sites operated by MAKO Medical on behalf of public health.
To redirect resources to meet increasing demand for vaccines, starting March 30 testing will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds location in Albany. Testing also is available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Colquitt County at the Gladys Espy School Complex, 1800 Park Ave. SE, in Moultrie.
The change in testing dates comes as regional numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continue to remain steady in the 20s, a far cry from the 100-plus that was in local health care facilities a few weeks ago.
Officials with Phoebe Putney Health System announced Thursday that the system's facilities are currently treating 28 COVID-related patients, 27 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital facilities in Albany and one at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
COVID-19 testing is free and available to everyone, regardless of county of residence: Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be quickly made online at mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting or by calling (229) 352-6567.
