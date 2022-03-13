Justin Massey, a Rapid Set representative, prepares a batch of the material at last year’s inaugural The Home Depot of Albany Southwest Georgia Home, Garden, Outdoor Expo at the Albany Civic Center. The COVID-delayed second expo is set for March 26 at the Civic Center.
ALBANY — The Albany Herald’s initial Southwest Georgia Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo, held at the Albany Civic Center in 2019, was such a huge success, vendors and visitors alike were clamoring for a follow-up event that was on track to double in size in 2020 ... then COVID came calling.
Now, though, the momentum has started to rebuild as the expo’s sophomore outing — two years delayed — has been set for March 26 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., again at the Civic Center.
“We are excited to host our second annual Southwest Georgia Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo,” Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. “The first-year event was a huge success; we had more than 1,500 in attendance and 41 vendors, and we received a lot of positive feedback from the community and from our vendors.
“We were on track to double our numbers in 2020, but due to the surge of COVID-19 in our community, we chose to postpone the show for safety reasons. But we’re back, and this year’s show is again shaping up to be a great event.”
Along with Home Depot as the expo’s title sponsor, Flint River Fresh will be a part of the event, presenting its introduction to container gardening lesson “Small Space, Big Abundant Harvest.”
“Many people live in environments with little or no space for an in-ground garden,” Flint River Fresh officials said. “But did you know that you just need one square foot of room to grow some of your favorite fruits and vegetables? We’ll teach you how to construct a container garden using five-gallon buckets and share which plants are the easiest to grow in small spaces.”
