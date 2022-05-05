ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a Crisp County vehicle fire has been ruled an act of arson.
Officials with the Cordele Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1 a.m. recently in response to reports of a 2010 Cadillac Escalade on fire on Second Street North in Cordele. An examination by the State Fire Investigations Unit found severe damage to the front and engine compartment area of the vehicle.
“My investigators determined this incident to be incendiary in nature,” King said in a Thursday news release. “Anyone with information on this fire should call my State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-504.”
In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson. King’s office is assisting the Cordele Police Department with this investigation.
