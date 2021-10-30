ALBANY -- The Darton Health Professions Foundation, in collaboration with the Darton College of Health Professions at Albany State University, announced Ethics and Jurisprudence for Therapy Disciplines continuing education units for the therapy disciplines on Nov. 4. Officials with the foundation say the continuing education units are an excellent way to meet state minimum requirements for the year.
“The course is continuing education units for physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants roles,” Sarah Brinson, dean of ASU's College of Health Professions, said. “Last year, the professional therapy community, along with the entire health care industry, was experiencing the demand brought on by the pandemic. As a result, there were limited opportunities for the required continuing education units. We want to be the resource for those professionals and our graduates now working in these fields.”
“Two and four hours of required continued educational units will satisfy minimum education requirements for occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech pathology license renewals," Kameron Causey, assistant professor and PTA Program Director at Albany State, said. "The virtual attendance will enable distance learning and provide an easy way for working professionals to attend without the hassle of traveling or missing valuable work time. It is an efficient and cost-effective way to provide professionals with a learning opportunity to obtain the required continuing education.”
Individuals providing health care do so in an increasingly complex environment and are frequently faced with ethical and legal challenges. One of the purposes of the ASU course is to provide education regarding resources and application of relevant Georgia laws, rules, and policies required for re-licensure credit. This course is designed to build upon previously reviewed information and, for newer therapists, to provide a practical and meaningful context for the clinical practice setting.
Among the objectives presented, students and professionals will learn about recent and proposed revisions to the Georgia PT and OT laws, rules, and policies, develop a deeper understanding of the disciplinary process, and analyze practical scenarios that help develop learning opportunities as they relate to ethical and compliance issues.
“Clients entrust their health care to these professionals, and there are ethical and legal responsibilities that accompany these roles,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Health Professions Foundation, said. “Anyone that has sustained an injury or setback due to an illness understands the importance of having the best-in-class providers help them regain their strength and mobility. It is vital that these professionals maintain their licensure and have a resource of professional instructors to offer guidance post-graduation. The foundation is glad to partner with ASU to bring this training to those serving our SWGA community and beyond.”
“Enrollment is open through Nov. 4, the day of the course, and is for anyone seeking these CEU’s,” Brinson said. “We plan to collaborate with the foundation and provide additional continued education for other health care professions in the spring.”
Registration is open and can be completed through Eventbrite.com under 2021 Ethics and Georgia Jurisprudence for the Therapy Disciplines. Free attendance is provided through promotional codes for ASU alumni and affiliate clinical instructors, and scholarships are available through the foundation for those who may have a financial need.
All proceeds from the event will be donated back to ASU. For more information on the course, contact Causey at kameron.causey@asurams.edu. For scholarship opportunities, contact Davis at Rdavis@dartonfoundation.org.
