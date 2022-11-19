Sales tax battle showcases friction between local governments

With the state-mandated deadline looming for Dougherty County and the city of Albany to agree on a plan to renew the Local Option Sales Tax, Albany is seeking to increase its share of the revenue over the 10-year period to align the distribution more closely with the level of services each government provides.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

The city proposes incrementally increasing its share of LOST dollars to 70% from the current 60% over the next decade.

