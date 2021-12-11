ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor School has been re-accredited by SAIS, officials at the school announced.
To earn accreditation from SAIS, DWS complied with quality standards, was evaluated by an outside group of peer professionals, and implemented a school plan focused on strategic improvement and student performance in accordance with the school’s mission.
A team representing SAIS conducted an on-site visit to review this school’s self-study and standards compliance and its adherence to its mission. The team comprised diverse educational leaders from institutions across the region. The visiting team sought the answers to critical strategic questions the school answered during the process of preparing for the visit.
SAIS accredited member schools are part of an international network of accredited schools that have demonstrated success in educating children. As such, SAIS accreditation is recognized throughout the world as a symbol of quality in education for students and teachers.
In today’s world of accountability in education, accreditation serves as a critical component of a school’s demonstrated effectiveness and ability to provide successful schooling for children. A school that is able to achieve accreditation demonstrates a commitment to a process that requires the school to meet a set of rigorous standards; to engage in a program of continuous school improvement; and to demonstrate quality assurance to its stakeholders through self-evaluation and peer-review. SAIS accreditation provides schools access to an integrated network of services and technical assistance that supports every school’s ability to identify and meet its goals for improving the teaching and learning process and mission-focused outcomes for students.
SAIS began its organizational life in 1903 as the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools. In 1953, another organization began as the Southern Association of Independent Schools, providing a forum for independent school administrators to work with public schools through SACS and to contribute to the larger interest in accreditation in the Southeast. MAIS and SAIS merged in 1986 to form the present-day SAIS, which now works at the state, regional, and national levels, to serve and strengthen member schools through the promotion of the highest quality educational standards and ethical conduct. The mission of SAIS is to provide leadership, accreditation services, and professional development resources that will strengthen member schools as they fulfill their missions.
Founded in 1964, Deerfield-WIndsor School has students enrolled in grades K4-12. DWS offers a college-preparatory education.
