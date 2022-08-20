ALBANY – A federal judge handed down prison sentences for four defendants involved in an extensive drug trafficking organization centered in southwest Georgia that was responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region.

“These individuals are being held accountable for their part in a significant methamphetamine trafficking network responsible for funneling more than 100 kilograms of a highly addictive and deadly drug in southwest Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will do our part to support law enforcement at every level to identify and bring to justice all those pushing large amounts of the most dangerous illegal substances into our communities.”

