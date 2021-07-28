patrick Hill.jpg

Patrick Hill to speak at Albany Tech pinning ceremony.

ALBANY – The Albany Technical College Dental Assisting Program will hold a class of 2021 pinning ceremony on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m. in the Logistics Education Center auditorium building on the Albany Tech campus. Each graduate will be pinned and receive certificates allowing their family to enjoy in the moment as well. The graduates will then take the Dental Assistants Oath.

Albany Technical College students participating in the ceremony include Tabitha Durham, Amber Spencer, Keondra Turner, Aalihya Whitener and Hannah Wilson. All five students have been offered positions in the local area as dental assistants.

“This ceremony represents an accomplishment for these graduates," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. "Completing the necessary clinical hours and graduating with a diploma in dental assisting is a great achievement."

The guest speaker for the pinning ceremony is Patrick Hill, a Henry Schein Field sales consultant. Hill has been in dental sales for 20 years and with Henry Schein for the past 15. He said he loves what he does. The most rewarding part of his career, he notes, has been seeing so many dental professionals be successful and being able to play a part in that. He attends First Baptist Church of Valdosta. In his spare time, Hill coaches youth baseball, loves to hunt, fish and cheer on all things University of Georgia.

A presentation of the Gideon Bible to each student also will be made by Martha Hughes, followed by a reception to celebrate the students' accomplishments.

