ALBANY – Immediately following this past spring’s Primary Election in Dougherty County, County Administrator Michael McCoy provided Chairman-elect Lorenzo Heard with a letter noting that a transitional plan would be forthcoming.
McCoy delivered the document, entitled “A Guide to Government,” to the chairman-elect on Tuesday.
“In order to make the chairman-elect’s transition into the new chairman position a smooth one, we wanted to provide him with a guide to make this as easy a transition as possible,” McCoy said in a news release. “The guide provides a complete and comprehensive overview of all functionalities of Dougherty County government.”
The first of its kind in Dougherty County government history, this guide includes a welcome letter from McCoy, along with items such as information on the structure of the county government, key departments and department managers, organizational charts, and much more.
Providing an easy reference to all the functionalities of Dougherty County government, the guide also features summaries of various committees and other information to serve as a guide to help the incoming chairman-elect learn more.
Heard is set to take office as chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 9.
