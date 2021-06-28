ALBANY -- Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee, who has served in that capacity for just short of 42 years, announced Monday his plans to retire in January of 2022.
Lee, who started his work with the county in 1979, told commissioners he wanted to continue to work until Jan. 3, 2022. In a letter to commissioners delivered via hand on Monday, Lee wrote:
Dear Chairman Cohilas and Commissioners Newsome, Edwards, Johnson, Gray, Gaines and Jones:
As I reflect on my rapidly approaching eightieth birthday, I realize how fortunate I have been to have the blessings of good health and to have been given the opportunity by both this commission and former commissions to serve you and Dougherty County as county attorney since January of 1979. During those almost 42 years of service, my approach to representing the county has been to provide you with legal opinions that reflected an accurate interpretation of the law with a non-partisan bent. That approach must have been somewhat successful, as you and previous Commissions kept me on, and on, and on as County Attorney. I always served “at the pleasure of the Commission “ meaning that you could terminate my employment at any time and for any reason with four votes. I am honored that you never took that action.
During my service, I was allowed to participate in the growth of my community through involvement in public service, even if you disagreed with my positions. I recall the time that I helped promote and draft a comprehensive and controversial sign ordinance for both the City and County and began discussing/promoting it at a Commission meeting. Commissioner Lamar Hudgins politely said, “Spencer, if you are giving legal advice, stay where you are. If not, please move down front and address the Commission as a delegation from the podium.” Lamar then began referring to me as the Commissioner from the Seventh District.
With that said, and for no other reason, it is the right time to announce that I will close my legal practice effective the first Monday in January, 2022. However, I will not be retiring in the sense that retirement means to “withdraw or go away” as I have no plans to “hang up my rock and roll shoes!” Lacy and I will continue to live in the community that we love and participate in all that it has to offer.
Throughout my years of service, I have truly enjoyed getting to know each of you as well as each and every former Commissioner, not only as clients, but as my friends. I have also had the privilege of working with so many competent and caring Dougherty County employees. The value of those acquaintances and friendships is impossible to measure
Anyhow, I have not yet “left the building” and would hope to be able to continue my work as County Attorney to January 3, 2022 working with each of you, the County Administrator and County Staff toward a smooth transition from my office to a new County Attorney.
I will close by saying, of the several important issues facing the County in the near future, redistricting of County Commission Districts for the goal of achieving “one person-one vote”, while not discriminating by diluting minority voting strength based on the results of the 2020 Census will be of utmost importance. As you know, I participated in County Commission redistricting efforts after the 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010 Census in addition to a joint City and County Unification/Consolidation effort after the 2000 Census. Since this issue is once again before you, I am attaching to this letter an update of those Redistricting efforts.
Let’s keep moving forward in this brave new world.
Sincerely,
Spencer Lee, County Attorney for Dougherty County, Georgia
