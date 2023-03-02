...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM
EST /9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, county administration, staff, and officials from CareATC and NFP, Dougherty County’s insurance brokerage provider, held a re-grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Dougherty County Health & Wellness Clinic, powered by CareATC, a county employee benefit designed for employees who participate in the employee health care plan.
Dougherty County launched the Health & Wellness center for employees in 2016, with the intention of providing county employees who participate in the County’s health care plan with quick and convenient health services, prescription medications, preventative health care and more.
Employees and covered dependents are eligible to receive care at the Health & Wellness Center.
CareATC, Dougherty County’s new provider for the Health & Wellness Center, thrives on a model of providing employees with primary care providers who can provide more individualized appointments to strengthen the patient-provider relationship and increase genuine patient accountability, which results in little-to-no waiting, extended time with medical providers, an emphasis on risk markers and total health, and integrated and coordinated care, county officials said.
In 2008, Dougherty County’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a requirement for employees to undergo an annual Personal Health Assessment, which includes a check of blood pressure, height, weight, waist measurement, and blood draw to help with preventative care. The Health & Wellness Center is instrumental in assisting employees with this requirement and providing health coaching as needed for each employee.
The Dougherty County Health & Wellness Center, powered by CareATC, is staffed by local physician Dr. Michael Satchell and Nurse Practitioners Nedra Fortson and Mike Kelly. Currently, nearly 115 county employees and their families take advantage of the services provided in the Health & Wellness Center each month.
