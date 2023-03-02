wellness center.jpg

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, county administration, staff and officials from CareATC and NFP, Dougherty County’s insurance brokerage provider, held a re-grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Dougherty County Health & Wellness Clinic.

 Special Photo: Dougherty County

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, county administration, staff, and officials from CareATC and NFP, Dougherty County’s insurance brokerage provider, held a re-grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Dougherty County Health & Wellness Clinic, powered by CareATC, a county employee benefit designed for employees who participate in the employee health care plan.

Dougherty County launched the Health & Wellness center for employees in 2016, with the intention of providing county employees who participate in the County’s health care plan with quick and convenient health services, prescription medications, preventative health care and more.

Tags