ATLANTA – District 3 Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson was recently sworn in to serve as third vice president on the 2022-2023 Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) Board of Managers.
“I am truly honored to be nominated as the third vice president of this esteemed association that has dedicated over 100 years to advancing Georgia counties,” Johnson said in a news release. “At ACCG, we are dedicated to serving all Georgians with the highest level of leadership, fidelity and quality.”
ACCG officials said members of the board are "dynamic leaders" in the state.
“Elected by their peers each spring, the ACCG Board of Managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serves as decisionmakers on behalf of our organization,” Executive Director Dave Wills said. “I would like to congratulate our newly installed board and look forward to working alongside them to continue the work of advancing Georgia’s counties.”
As ACCG third vice president, Johnson will work in concert with other board members to lead the association and guide policies over the next year. The ACCG Board of Managers will continue to work on initiatives that focus on increasing county efficiencies, enhancing continuing education offerings and fostering strong relationships between counties, the state and federal government.
Prior to his appointment as third vice president, Johnson served as an at-large representative on the Board of Managers, a position he held since 2017.
