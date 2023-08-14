ALBANY -- Dougherty County Judge Victoria M. Johnson recently completed an intensive five-day judicial training course at the National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Ala. The training focused on equipping judges with advanced skills in handling digital evidence, cybercrime, computer forensics, and technology-related legal issues.

Johnson was selected as one of only 24 judges from across the United States to participate in this specialized training offered by NCFI, a distinguished partnership between the United States Secret Service, U.S Department of Homeland Security, and the state of Alabama. The training aims to empower judges, law enforcement officials, and prosecutors to navigate digital evidence, network intrusion, and computer/mobile device forensic matters effectively.

