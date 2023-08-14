...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 expected. Isolated inland areas of the Florida Panhandle may
reach heat index values around 117.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
ALBANY -- Dougherty County Judge Victoria M. Johnson recently completed an intensive five-day judicial training course at the National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Ala. The training focused on equipping judges with advanced skills in handling digital evidence, cybercrime, computer forensics, and technology-related legal issues.
Johnson was selected as one of only 24 judges from across the United States to participate in this specialized training offered by NCFI, a distinguished partnership between the United States Secret Service, U.S Department of Homeland Security, and the state of Alabama. The training aims to empower judges, law enforcement officials, and prosecutors to navigate digital evidence, network intrusion, and computer/mobile device forensic matters effectively.