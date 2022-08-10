Police urge holiday drivers to stay focused and sober while on the roadway
The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School

ALBANY – The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany.

The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in need of assistance. The supplies will be handed out during the event, while supplies last.

