The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Lee County in southwestern Georgia...
Eastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 500 PM EDT.
* At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Albany,
or near Albany, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Smithville, East Albany, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Turner City, Warwick, Chokee, Stocks, Radium
Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga
Regional A/P, Palmyra, Olivers Mill, Neyami, Williamsburg and
Century.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty,
southwestern Lee, northeastern Baker, east central Calhoun and
southeastern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 430 PM
EDT...
At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Putney, moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Leesburg, Putney, Albany, East Albany, Turner City, Walker, Radium
Springs, Red Store Crossroads, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South
Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Century, Ducker, Byne
Crossroads, Armena and Williamsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALBANY – The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany.
The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in need of assistance. The supplies will be handed out during the event, while supplies last.
Some of the offerings at the event include health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, kids’ shoes, bookbags, school supplies, hygiene items, vouchers for haircuts and more. Additionally, Flint River Fresh will be on-site to provide food and vegetable items. Community youths will be able to enjoy entertainment with bouncy houses, a small petting zoo, food truck, and many other activities.
For more information about the event, contact DCPD at (229) 430-6600 or (229) 894-5005.
