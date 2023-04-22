ALBANY -- The Board of Commissioners of Dougherty County is preparing to make appointments to the following boards. Candidates should submit a letter of interest and/or resume by 5 p.m. on May 12 to Deputy County Clerk Bristeria Clark Hope at bclark@dougherty.ga.us.
Board openings include:
ALBANY-DOUGHERTY LAND BANK BOARD – Two appointments. These appointments will fill a two-year term ending July 31, 2025. The purpose of this board is to strategically acquire and dispose of property for the betterment of neighborhoods and the community as a whole. Applicants must have documented experience in subject matters relating to the operation of a land bank. This includes but is not limited to: real estate, banking, property development, finance and/or accounting. The board meets the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. Application must be submitted.
ASPIRE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH & DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY SERVICES BOARD – Two appointments. These appointments will fill a three-year term ending June 30, 2026. The purpose of this board is to provide mental health, developmental disability and addictive diseases services to citizens in an eight-county area. The board meets every odd month and on an as-needed basis. Submission to county clerk must state the disability area represented.
CHEHAW PARK AUTHORITY - One appointment. The appointment will fill a three-year term ending July 1, 2026. The Chehaw Park Authority is the governing body, created by an act of the Georgia General Assembly, for Chehaw Park & Zoo, comprised of 800 acres located in Dougherty and Lee counties. It is declared and established that the operation, maintenance, and expansion of the park is a proper public purpose and that the authority shall be responsible for the operation, maintenance and expansion of the park. The authority meets the third Monday of the month at 6:15 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of Dougherty or Lee county.
CITIZENS TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE (DARTS) – One appointment. The appointment will fill a three-year unexpired term ending December 31, 2025. This committee was established by a joint ordinance of the city and county. The ordinance provides for a nine-member citizen board from the city of Albany, Lee County, and Dougherty County. The Committee meets quarterly at 8 a.m. in the Central Square Complex.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – One appointment. The appointment will fill a two-year term ending June 30, 2025. The purpose of this board is to continue to lead in efforts to promote Albany and Dougherty County for economic development purposes and in recruiting new business and industry to the Albany and Dougherty County area. The board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month.
ELECTRICAL BOARD -- Four appointments. These appointments will fill a one-year unexpired term ending Dec. 31. The purpose of this board is to consider all matters related to electrical installations, including alterations, repairs, and equipment. The board meets on an as-needed basis. One appointment must be a master electrician, two must be an electrical supplier, and one must be a professional engineer The appointed person must be a Dougherty County resident.
FIRE CODE BOARD OF APPEALS – Three appointments. These appointments will fill a three-year unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025. The purpose of the board is to listen and make decisions on appeals regarding complaints of violations of the Joint Fire Code. This board meets on an “as-needed” basis.
FLOOD PLAIN MANAGEMENT REVIEW BOARD – Two appointments. These appointments will fill an unexpired three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024. The purpose of the board is to consider variances on structures that are below the required base flood elevation levels. This board meets on an as-needed basis.
GAS BOARD - Three appointments. These appointments will fill a one-year unexpired term ending Dec. 31. The purpose of this board is to consider all matters related to gas work, including alterations, repairs and equipment. This board meets on an as-needed basis. The appointed person must be a Dougherty County resident.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.