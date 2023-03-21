4h.jpg

ALBANY -- Dougherty County 4-H students earned four first-place awards and another second at the recent Southwest District 4-H Cloverleaf Project Achievement competition. Project Achievement empowers young people with skills for a lifetime.

First-place winners included Lake Park Elementary student Jacob Ward in Computer Information Technology; Robert Cross Middle Magnet student Leonidus Wright in Communication; Lamar Reese Elementary School student Londyn Bobb in Historic People, and International Studies student Olivia Johnson in Environmental Science.

