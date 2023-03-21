ALBANY -- Dougherty County 4-H students earned four first-place awards and another second at the recent Southwest District 4-H Cloverleaf Project Achievement competition. Project Achievement empowers young people with skills for a lifetime.
First-place winners included Lake Park Elementary student Jacob Ward in Computer Information Technology; Robert Cross Middle Magnet student Leonidus Wright in Communication; Lamar Reese Elementary School student Londyn Bobb in Historic People, and International Studies student Olivia Johnson in Environmental Science.
Sherwood Acres Elementary student Hayden Hall earned a second-place finish in Environmental Science, and Sherwood Christian Academy's Olivia Guerrerro (Environmental Science) and Deerfield-Windsor's Josiah Whyte (Safety) earned honorable mention recognition.
In the competition, students choose a project area of interest, research the topic, and write and make a presentation. 4-Hers develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record-keeping and other skills. As students become older, a record-keeping component that promotes independent thinking, research and implementation is added.
Seven Dougherty County 4-Hers attended the Southwest District 4-H Cloverleaf District Project Achievement.
