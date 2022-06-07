TIFTON — Caleb Bagley, a senior rural community development major from Douglas, has been elected as the 2022-2023 Student Government Association president at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
"At ABAC, there are so many ways to get involved in leadership, and I am ever grateful for that and the opportunity to serve as SGA president this year," Bagley said.
One of Bagley's goals for the upcoming fall semester, he said, is to grow as a leader.
"The community here allows everyone to thrive in their own element and be a part of something greater than just themselves,” he said. “There are countless opportunities available."
Bagley said he believes in being proactive in college affairs and is involved in many clubs on the ABAC campus. He is president of College Republicans, a member of the Student Alumni Council, an ABAC Ambassador, and a member of Active Minds.
ABAC offers more than 60 clubs and organizations for students to be a part of.
"ABAC life is unlike any other college experience, and I promise that students won't regret taking that first step into a club's door or rushing a fraternity/sorority on campus,” Bagley said. “As SGA president, I guarantee that if a student needs something, no matter what, SGA will be there to help every step of the way.
"We are to be a resource for students so that they can come to us and share their thoughts and concerns. The opportunities here at ABAC are limitless, and those opportunities are waiting for students to take advantage of them."
