addu.jpg

Officers with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents, acting on information in regards to a recent string of pawn shop burglaries in Albany and Lee County, made four arrests and confiscated weapons and drugs after surveillance of a suspect led to his capture.

 Special Photo: ADDU

ALBANY – Officers with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents, acting on information in regards to a recent string of pawn shop burglaries in Albany and Lee County, recently made four arrests and confiscated weapons and drugs after surveillance of a suspect led to his capture.

According to ADDU Commander Major Ryan Ward, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms received information regarding the recent string of burglaries at pawn shops in Albany and Lee County. The information revealed that a male suspect, Rasheen Malik Garrett, was in possession of a number of the stolen guns and ammunition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.