ALBANY – A south Georgia resident who admitted to producing child sexual assault material involving minor victims was sentenced to the statutory maximum prison term for his crimes.

Jonathan G. Hardin, 38, of Enigma, was sentenced to serve a total of 720 months in prison (360 months for each count) by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands after Hardin pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material. In addition, Hardin will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison. There is no parole.

