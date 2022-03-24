ALBANY — When state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims previously observed first-hand the needs that constituents told her were not being met by a southwest Georgia food bank, she spoke out, sparking a series of events that led to the eventual closing of one such facility and the stepping forward in a time of need of another.
And so it was fitting Thursday that Sims was on hand for the opening of a new haven for the hungry, a Feeding the Valley Food Bank warehouse facility on Ledo Road that promises to help meet the needs of a growing number of area residents, needs that were impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sims and dozens of other southwest Georgia business and political leaders watched as Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard cut the ribbon that officially opened the 35,018-square-foot facility specifically designed to give the food bank the capacity to store more than 3 million pounds of food product that will be used to provide sustenance to the food insecure in Dougherty, Lee, Calhoun and Terrell counties.
“This is awesome for Dougherty and surrounding counties,” Sims, D-Dawson, said at the 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting. “You now have a food bank that cares about this community, this region, a food bank that will not only give packaged food but will give fresh food and meat to people in need.
“I am so thankful that a man like Frank Sheppard is in charge of this project; he’s a man who inspires us all to do more. He’s worked tirelessly to make this happen, and I’m happy to have him as part of the southwest Georgia community. He already feels like family.”
The opening of the Feeding the Valley facility was not the only good news shared by those gathered for the ribbon-cutting. Officials with Food Lion announced at the event that the grocer is making a $20,000 donation to the food bank.
“This exponentially increases our capacity to feed the hungry people in this region,” Sheppard said of the new warehouse. “This is going to give us an opportunity to provide lots more food — healthy food — to the people here.
“Plus, when the cold units that are under construction come on line, that will allow us to store a million pounds of fresh foods and meats on the grounds.”
Sheppard says there is no timeline for the cold units to come on line, but he said he expects them to be operable in “two or three months.”
The new Feeding the Valley facility is located on 3.53 acres of land, providing ample opportunity for future growth. The warehouse has 28-foot ceilings that will allow for the use of a four-level racking system that will maximize use of available space.
With no food bank in the immediate area, Feeding the Valley still distributed more than 3.5 million pounds of food to the four-county region in 2021, including 2,139,005 pounds in Dougherty County, 825,528 in Lee, 283,152 in Calhoun and 296,256 in Terrell.
Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission President/CEO Jana Dyke said some of the funding for the $4 million warehouse facility came from Community Development Block Grants designated for COVID relief.
“The (Albany-Dougherty) Payroll Development Authority played a big part in this, too,” Dyke said. “But this couldn’t have been done without the work of Freddie Powel Sims.”
