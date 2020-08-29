ALBANY – As the COVID-19 pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 66 years, firefighters have collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the "Fill the Boot" program. But this year, due to social distancing, that’s not possible.
This summer, the Albany Fire Department's Fill the Boot campaign will be conducted virtually at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=5294 or by texting "BOOT to 24325.
Donations collected by AFD and Professional Fire Fighters of Albany will help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people with neuromuscular diseases living in our community and across the country.
For six decades, firefighters have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA, but the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our firefighters continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.
Donate at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=5294 or text "BOOT" to 24325. Follow @MDAorg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.