ATLANTA – James L. Flatt, chairman, president and CEO of AB&T, Albany, has been elected by his peers to serve as vice chairman on the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association.
“Luke is among the most well-respected career bankers in Georgia,” Chuck Copeland, the GBA chairman and president and CEO of First National Bank of Griffin, said in a news release. “His experience and passion for our industry will serve the association well.”
Flatt has a history of service to GBA, having served on the board of directors from 2016 to 2018. He currently serves on GBA’s Public Affairs Committee and chairs the association's BankPAC Board of Directors.
After graduating in 1975 with his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Auburn University, Flatt began his banking career at the Citizens Bank of Americus. He later served in lending, credit and executive roles for the First National Bank of Atlanta in Americus, First State Bank & Trust Company in Albany and First State Corporation (predecessor to Regions Financial Corp.) before becoming president and CEO of Community Capital Bancshares Inc. and AB&T in 2009. In May 2018, Flatt also became chairman of the bank.
Flatt is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University, where he was elected class president and served on the Board of Regents from 1983 to 1986.
In his community, Flatt is a past chairman (2001) of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. He was co-chairman of the 2004 Imagine Albany Campaign, and he is an honorary member and past president (1996) of the Dougherty County Rotary Club. Flatt is an alumnus of Leadership Georgia (1996) and Leadership Albany (1991). He is a past chairman (2000) of the Darton College Foundation, and past chairman and president of the American Cancer Society. Flatt co-founded the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southwest Georgia Inc., where he also served as chairman in 1993 and 1994.
Flatt has been the recipient of the Dougherty County Rotary Club’s 2003 Service Above Self Award, Leadership Albany Inc.’s 2014 Ed Freeman Leadership Award and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Lifetime Service Award.
Flatt and his wife, Susan, are members of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. He is also chairman of the South Georgia Annual Conference Foundation for the Methodist Home for Children and Youth.
