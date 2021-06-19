FORT VALLEY -- Minority farmers are encouraged to attend a free Zoom webinar about federal loan and land programs hosted by Fort Valley State University’s Cooperative Extension Program June 29, from noon-1:30 p.m.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service representatives will provide updates that will be broadcast on Facebook live (facebook.com/pg/FVSUCAFST/videos). To register for the event, visit bit.ly/fvsu-fsa-nrcs-updates-june2021.
“Our constituents we are serving will hear about the latest update on the debt relief program from USDA officials,” Ricky Waters, the FVSU Extension agent for Macon County and moderator for the event, said in a news release.
The debt relief program is a $4 billion plan developed by the USDA to assist socially disadvantaged farmers. Topics for discussion will include USDA debt relief documentation and loan qualifications, along with USDA and NRCS program updates.
Additionally, the FVSU agent said participants will receive information about what documents to bring to the FSA office in order to begin the process for socially disadvantaged farmers.
“This educational process will help every farmer achieve their goals,” Waters said.
For more information and to register for the event, contact Bobby Solomon, the FVSU Extension agent for Talbot County, at (478) 235-8701 (solomob@fvsu.edu).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.