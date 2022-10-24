ALBANY -- Frank Griffin of Flint Community Bank in Albany was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia.
Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s annual convention held at the Ritz Carlton on Amelia Island, Fla. His term began Oct. 1.
“The CBA Board of Directors consists of some of the most well-respected and dedicated community bankers in the state," John McNair, the president and CEO of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia, said in a news release. “As a result of the board’s collective commitment to CBA, the association is now widely recognized as a leading organization both in state and nationally. I am excited to welcome the new members to the board, and I'm looking forward to executing the board’s strategy and vision to best serve the community banks in Georgia and the southeast region.”
Board members are selected from seven divisions across the state, ensuring all Georgia community banks are equally represented. Board members are elected to a one-year term. During the year, directors will be involved in several items on behalf of the CBA membership, such as responding to proposed rules and regulations from the various regulatory agencies, reviewing services that will benefit the community banking industry, and weighing in on proposed legislation.
CBA was founded in 1969 by a group of Georgia community bankers to protect the political interests of locally owned community banks. Representing approximately 140 community banks and 150 associate member companies, CBA offers services in three distinct areas: legislative, professional development and member services. CBA is the state’s only advocate working solely for the interests of community banks and their customers.
COMMUNITY BANKERS ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA 2022-2023 BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:
Chairman: Richy Everly, Bank of Wrightsville
Chairman-Elect: Neil Stevens, Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville
Vice Chairman: Frank Griffin, Flint Community Bank, Albany
Treasurer/Audit Greg Proffitt, Affinity Bank/Newton Federal Bank, Covington
Finance Committee Chair at Large: Mike Sale, The Commercial Bank, Crawford
Immediate Past Chair: David Lance, Greater Community Bank, Rome
DIVISION CHAIRS:
Division 1 -- Shannon Henry, Bank of Dade, Trenton
Division 2 -- Bill Walker, The Legacy State Bank, Loganville
Division 3 -- Monty Watson, The Piedmont Bank, Lawrenceville
Division 4 -- Derek Williams, Century Bank & Trust, Milledgeville
Division 5 -- Scott Curry, First State Bank of Randolph County, Cuthbert
Division 6 -- Stephen Lewis, First National Bank of Coffee County, Douglas