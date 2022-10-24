griffin-y.jpg

Frank Griffin

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Frank Griffin of Flint Community Bank in Albany was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia.

Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s annual convention held at the Ritz Carlton on Amelia Island, Fla. His term began Oct. 1.

Tags